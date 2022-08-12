Young child dead after being hit by car near Bonanza, Nellis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old died after being struck by a vehicle shortly before 5:30 p.m. It happened in a neighborhood near Bonanza and Nellis.

Police say a Toyota Highlander was dropping passengers off and the young boy ran toward the vehicle and fell while the vehicle was making a u-turn.

The child was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The crash is still under investigation, but police say impairment does not appear to be a factor.

