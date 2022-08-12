PHOTOS: Raiders coach Josh McDaniels picks up $4.95M Henderson home

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels picks up $4.95M Henderson home
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels picks up $4.95M Henderson home(John P. Martorano, jpmstudios.com, via Corcoran Global Living)
By Caitlin Lilly
Aug. 12, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is making the Las Vegas Valley home after picking up a $4.95 million estate in Henderson.

According to listing agent Kristen Routh-Silberman with Corcoran Global Living, the purchase of the four bedroom (plus office), six bath home closed on June 15 for $4,950,000.

Located in Anthem, the home is described as a “Santa Barbara”-style one-story home with double fairway views.

McDaniels’ new home sits on 0.51 acres and totals 7,075 swuare feet of livable space (6,075-square-foot home and 1,000-square-foot outdoor space).

Among other amenities, the home features a movie theater, billiard room, built-in barbecue and outdoor fireplace and three-car garage.

