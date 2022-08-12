Pedestrian injured after hit by car near Rainbow, Flamingo Friday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 8:40 a.m. near Rainbow and Flamingo.

Police said the pedestrian was transported to UMC in critical condition.

Eastbound Flamingo is shutdown in the area while police investigate.

#BREAKING We are investigating a critical injury crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. This happened around 8:40 am at Rainbow and Flamingo.

The pedestrian has been taken to UMC. Eastbound Flamingo is shutdown in that area. Please avoid the area for the investigation. pic.twitter.com/4NEvpCW0pe — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.