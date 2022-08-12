Pedestrian injured after hit by car near Rainbow, Flamingo Friday morning

Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:02 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 8:40 a.m. near Rainbow and Flamingo.

Police said the pedestrian was transported to UMC in critical condition.

Eastbound Flamingo is shutdown in the area while police investigate.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels picks up $4.95M Henderson home
PHOTOS: Raiders coach Josh McDaniels picks up $4.95M Henderson home
3-year-old boy killed after being hit by SUV in east Las Vegas Valley
3-year-old boy killed after being hit by SUV in east Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police pursuit ends with 2 officers injured, suspect in custody
A Fighting Chance: New program introduces underprivileged Las Vegas high school students to MMA
A Fighting Chance: New program introduces underprivileged Las Vegas high school students to MMA