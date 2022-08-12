Pedestrian injured after hit by car near Rainbow, Flamingo Friday morning
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:02 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred at about 8:40 a.m. near Rainbow and Flamingo.
Police said the pedestrian was transported to UMC in critical condition.
Eastbound Flamingo is shutdown in the area while police investigate.
