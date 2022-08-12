North Las Vegas police investigate double shooting near Alexander, MLK

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near Alexander and MLK. Officers were called to the area around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Police say two men were shot and taken to UMC for treatment.

Detectives have the road taped off and you should avoid the area.

Police have not said if an arrest has been made.

This is a developing story.

