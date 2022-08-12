Las Vegas sees wettest monsoon season in 10 years, NWS says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Valley is experiencing its wettest monsoon season in 10 years, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service on Friday said that with Thursday night’s 0.58 inches of rain added to the total, this year’s monsoon season Las Vegas Valley has delivered 1.28″ of rainfall so far.

As a result, the weather service said that this total makes 2022 the wettest monsoon in 10 years. The group said that Las Vegas saw 3.63″ during the monsoon season in 2012.

So far this season, there have been 15 days with thunder reported at Harry Reid International.

The group added that there’s still a month and a half left to add to the total, as the monsoon season runs from June 15 through Sept. 10.

⛈️ With 0.58 inches added to the tally yesterday, the monsoon season in #Vegas has delivered 1.28" of rainfall so far! That makes this the wettest monsoon in ten years! And we've still got a month and a half left to add to our total! #VegasWeather ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/qIDn5RZWiQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.