Las Vegas officers involved in shooting, police pursuit; suspect in custody

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:52 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting and vehicle pursuit of a suspect Thursday night.

LVMPD said the incident started shortly after 7 p.m. Aug. 11 in the area of Pecos and Cheyenne. Police said officers were originally called about a robbery.

LVMPD said officers are currently involved in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody near Charleston and Decatur around 8 p.m.

No injuries were reported as of 7:40 p.m.

Police called the situation a “dynamic event.” Citizens are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

