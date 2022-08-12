Henderson police say ‘no danger to public’ after reported Costco incident goes viral

A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.
A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.(Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:50 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is advising the community that there is “no danger to the public” after a social media post went viral earlier this week that described an alleged incident at a Costco store.

According to Henderson police, officers responded to the Costco on Marks Street at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday in reference to a suspicious male inside the location.

Police say preliminary information is that an adult female advised a suspicious male subject was following her and her small child around the store.

Henderson police say the male was not located at the scene.

The woman had shared details of the alleged incident in a post on social media that has gone “viral” throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

HPD says a police report was taken and the department’s Investigative unit immediately looked into the allegation.

“Although the case remains open, it has been determined there is no danger to the public and no crime has been committed,” Henderson police said.

