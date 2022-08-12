Free public tours to return to Nevada atomic test site

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) will again host public tours of the atomic test site.

According to NNSS, new tour dates will be announced on its website at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Space is limited, as there is only one tour offered per month.

NNSS says guests depart from the Nevada Atomic Testing Museum at about 7:30 a.m. and travel 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas to the test site. The tours will return around 5 p.m.

The Nevada Test Site, located just north of Las Vegas, was home to atomic bomb testing in the 1950s.

The tour, which will cover nearly 250 miles of the test site, includes the following points of interest:

Mercury, NV

Frenchman Flat

Nonproliferation Test and Evaluation Complex

Low-level radioactive waste management site

Icecap

Sedan Crater

T-1 Training Area

Apple-2 Houses (Civil Effects Tests)

Those interested in attending must be at least 14 years old.

For more information on the tours, visit the NNSS website.

