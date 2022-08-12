Forecast Outlook - 8/12/2022

The humidity stays with us, providing plenty of moisture to kick off thunderstorms through the weekend and into next week. This is more rain on top of what is already the wettest start to monsoon season in more than 20 years for Las Vegas.

Heavy rain with thunderstorms rolled through the Las Vegas Valley Thursday night, bringing more than a half inch of rainfall for many valley neighborhoods. Since monsoon season started on June 15th, we’ve picked up 1.28″ of rainfall at Reid Int’l Airport. We have to go back to 1999 since we’ve started the monsoon with that much rain.

Scattered thunderstorms remain in the forecast through your Friday afternoon and evening. With so much moisture in the atmosphere today, a Flood Watch is in effect for the Las Vegas Valley through 1 a.m. Saturday. Heavy downpours may lead to localized flash flooding. Along with the flooding risk, gusty wind and lightning are also possible around any thunderstorms that develop.

The weekend is not looking like a washout, but we’ll have the chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures hold in the mid to upper 90s.

Scattered thunderstorms continue through most of next week. The best chances will be during the afternoon hours with high temperatures holding in the mid to upper 90s.

