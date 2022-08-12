Clark County School District identifies monkeypox case at Las Vegas-area high school

Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:19 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District and Southern Nevada Health District identified a case of monkeypox at a Las Vegas-area high school.
The case was identified at Palo Verde High School. A CCSD spokesperson could not confirm whether the case was a student, staffer or teacher, but said that not identifying the person was standard protocol.
CCSD said they were informed by SNHD of the case. SNHD is reporting 75 monkeypox cases in Clark County.
Principal message sent via ParentLink to Palo Verde High School: