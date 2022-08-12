Clark County School District identifies monkeypox case at Las Vegas-area high school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District and Southern Nevada Health District identified a case of monkeypox at a Las Vegas-area high school.

The case was identified at Palo Verde High School. A CCSD spokesperson could not confirm whether the case was a student, staffer or teacher, but said that not identifying the person was standard protocol.

CCSD said they were informed by SNHD of the case. SNHD is reporting 75 monkeypox cases in Clark County.

Principal message sent via ParentLink to Palo Verde High School:

It has come to our attention that a person at Palo Verde High School has been diagnosed with monkeypox. Monkeypox is not generally spread in the classroom setting. The virus spreads from person to person through close physical contact with infectious monkeypox sores, bodily fluids, contact with objects or fabrics used by someone who has monkeypox, or prolonged face-to-face contact. We are currently working with the Southern Nevada Health District as they investigate the situation to determine who may need additional evaluation. The Southern Nevada Health District will notify parents and guardians if it is determined that your child needs to be tested or monitored. The safety of our students is a priority, and we will work diligently to support the Southern Nevada Health District in its investigation. If you have questions, please contact your licensed healthcare provider or visit the Southern Nevada Health District website for monkeypox information at www.snhd.info/monkeypox or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention page at https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html. Thank you.

