CCSD Trustees approve $95,000 settlement for superintendent

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At the first meeting of the school year for CCSD Trustees Thursday night, a settlement agreement between the seven-member board and Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara was approved. Last year, Dr. Jara filed a $2.65 million lawsuit against them.

“I would actually not want to draw this one into a discussion just because we have been discussing it for almost a year,” said Trustee Katie Williams right before the vote.

The motion passed unanimously. Dr. Jara will get a $95,000 settlement from the district.

Last fall, CCSD Trustees voted to terminate Dr. Jara’s contract but weeks later now Board President Irene Cepeda flipped her vote and voted him back in.

Dr. Jara claims the day he was terminated, he reported a hostile and abusive work environment.

Trustees put out this statement:

The Clark county school district board of trustees and superintendent dr. Jesus Jara collectively reached an agreement to move forward. Our hope is to proceed collaboratively, allowing us to fully focus on our greatest priority, serving students and improving student outcomes.

Trustees also approved hiring law firms to pursue legal action against Juul and Altria (formerly Phillip Morris). The Clark county school district says it incurred costs because of student vape pen use on campuses. School districts across the nation are seeking damages for student use and student addiction.

Trustees also approved a new public comment policy at their meeting which critics say will stop some people from being heard.

“I am angered and disappointed by these changes, mostly because I believe that you are trying to silence people. You are trying to manipulate and control, and I don’t approve of that,” said Autumn Tampa, a CCSD employee.

“She has a right to a voice, just like you have a right to a voice, and whether or not you really want to look at restricting that and once that is written in, we are going to have a lot of difficulty,” argued Diana Batista.

Also approved Thursday, plans to reduce class sizes and funds for emergency security upgrades at the following high schools:

Canyon Springs HS and Leadership and Law Preparatory Academy

Cheyenne High School

Cimarron-Memorial High School

Desert Oasis High School

Desert Pines High School

Foothill High School

Mojave High School

Sierra Vista High School

Silverado High School

Legacy High School

Rancho High School

Sunrise Mountain High School

