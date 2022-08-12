$1 million of marijuana tax money going towards free legal help for minor drug offenses

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than $1 million of marijuana tax revenue will head towards free legal help for people convicted of minor marijuana offenses, in an effort to help thousands seal their criminal records.

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and Nevada Legal Services will both get $500,000 of county funding to expand their record-sealing efforts, and help Nevadans with free legal aid.

“It just makes sense to try to rectify the wrongs that have been done using this money from the sale of marijuana,” said Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who pushed for the proposal.

If you were arrested for possessing marijuana before 2017, for amounts now legal in Nevada, you can get your court record sealed, per the Nevada Second Chance Act.

Plenty of people have challenges with red tape.

“There are quite a few steps. There’s over 25 steps from beginning to end, so it is a little bit tedious to navigate,” said Elizabeth Carmona,

Directing Attorney of the Las Vegas Office of Nevada Legal Services. The organization helps people who cannot afford legal help.

“When somebody has a criminal record, it’s a huge barrier, a substantial barrier to their ability to find housing and find employment. It’s a punishment that never stops,” she said. “When we are successfully able to seal someone’s record, they truly are getting a new future, they’re getting a clean slate,” Carmona said, noting the process can take six to nine months.

People can be eligible to have their records sealed after a waiting period, depending on the offense, Carmona said.

Clark County also approved $225,000 to the Code for America Lab, which will analyze whether the county can automatically seal records for all affected residents. Clark County will then approach the legislature for any changes needed to state law.

For more information on Nevada Legal Services and their free clinics with UNLV, click here.

For the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, click here.

