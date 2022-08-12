1 dead after monsoon swift water rescue near Las Vegas Strip

A Clark County Fire Department engine is featured on March 25, 2021.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A person has died after they were found in a flood channel during monsoonal weather Thursday night.

Clark County Fire Department said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 11 near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road, near the Mandalay Bay Hotel. CCFD said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department requested their help for a person in a flood channel during the storm that hit the Las Vegas Valley Thursday night.

CCFD responded, along with LVMPD officers and a private ambulance. First responders got the person out of the flood channel and they were transported to University Medical Center. CCFD said the victim died.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified.

