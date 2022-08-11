Spirit Airlines touches down in Biggest Little City with nonstop service between Las Vegas

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:53 PM PDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spirit Airlines has landed in Northern Nevada.

On Wednesday, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport welcomed its latest addition as the budget airline begins a twice daily nonstop service to Las Vegas.

“Prices are so high and people are really feeling it,” said Mayor Hillary Schieve. “We really want to bring an affordable way for people to travel. Spirit Airlines just fits every dynamic of a great travel experience.”

Wednesday’s introductory event included a large display at the airport entrance with remarks from Mayor Scheive, airport officials and a representative from Spirit Airlines.

The inaugural black and yellow bird was welcomed with a shower from the RNO fire department.

“We are so excited about this opportunity,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “We’ve been trying to get Spirit Airlines here for a long time.”

Spirit is the 12th airline company now flying through Reno. In 2013, there were just six airlines at RNO. Spirit also marked its arrival in Reno by donating $20,000 to local non-profit Urban Roots.

