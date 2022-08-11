Sierra Vista student arrested for allegedly bringing BB gun to campus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student at a Las Vegas area high school was arrested for allegedly bringing a BB gun on campus Thursday, Clark County School District said.

Sierra Vista High School principal Jessica Lovell notified parents of the incident via email on Aug. 11. A student reportedly brought a BB gun on campus and was subsequently arrested by CCSD Police.

Additional details on the incident and the student were not immediately available.

The notice sent to parents is below:

Dear Parents/Guardians:

This is Sierra Vista High School Principal Jessica Lovell. In an effort to keep you informed of matters happening within our community, I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred today.

School administration received a report of a student in possession of a weapon. CCSD Police Department officers investigated and arrested a juvenile after they recovered a BB gun.

All CCSD policies and procedures are being followed.

Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue.

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.

We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously. If you have any concerns, questions or need school assistance, please contact me at (702) 799-6820.

Thank you,

Jessica Lovell

