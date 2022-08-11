Power outage impacting gas availability on I-15 north

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A power outage northeast of the Las Vegas Valley is impacting fuel availability on I-15 north.

The power outage in the area of Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville and Mesquite, according to Clark County officials. Officials said the last stop to get gas on I-15 heading north is at the Love’s Travel Stop at I-15 and Highway 93 before Beaver Dam/Desert Springs, Arizona.

Representative of Overton Power District No. 5 told Clark County officials that power is expected to be restored mid- to late afternoon Thursday.

