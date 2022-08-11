Power outage impacting gas availability on I-15 north

Power pole generic
Power pole generic(MGN)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:32 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A power outage northeast of the Las Vegas Valley is impacting fuel availability on I-15 north.

The power outage in the area of Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville and Mesquite, according to Clark County officials. Officials said the last stop to get gas on I-15 heading north is at the Love’s Travel Stop at I-15 and Highway 93 before Beaver Dam/Desert Springs, Arizona.

Representative of Overton Power District No. 5 told Clark County officials that power is expected to be restored mid- to late afternoon Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.
9-year-old pedestrian critically hurt in Henderson crash
Jordan Ruby, left and Jesani Carter.
Death penalty sought in fatal shootings in parking garages near Las Vegas Strip
Death penalty sought in fatal shootings in parking garages near Las Vegas Strip
Death penalty sought in New Year's Eve shootings near the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas police accepting applications for youth explorer program