Marshawn Lynch accused of driving car with no front tire during Las Vegas DUI incident

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch is accused of driving an unregistered vehicle that was missing a driver’s side front tire when he was arrested and accused of DUI earlier this week in Las Vegas.

According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 7:25 a.m. on Aug. 7, an officer conducted a vehicle stop on a black 2020 Shelby GT near Fairfield and Utah avenues for a man asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle in undriveable condition.

Police wrote in the report that the vehicle that the man, identified as Marshawn Lynch in the report, was behind the wheel of had “significant damage with no rim or tire on the driver’s side front wheel with dents and dings on the rear driver’s side wheel about to fall off.” Police noted that the front passenger rim and tire were also almost off.

The report states that officers followed a roadway marking showing the vehicle hit the sidewalk areas near 1719 Industrial Road, with a tire located near the area.

Police said that while the vehicle was not running, it was a push start car and the keys were located with the driver.

According to the report, Lynch was asleep behind the wheel with the driver’s side door open, leaning back in the seat. Police said Lynch would speak and then fall bask asleep several times throughout the encounter with the officer.

It was also noted in the report that Lynch had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle, his person and his breath.” The officer also wrote that Lynch had bloodshot, watery eyes and had one shoe on and one shoe off.

Lynch reportedly told police that he “was not drinking and does not do drugs.” However, he also told officers that he “stole the vehicle.”

The officer asked Lynch if he would exit the vehicle, but the arrest report says Lynch refused and became uncooperative.

Because he became uncooperative, the officer was unable to administer any field sobriety tests and Lynch was arrested for DUI and transported to City of Las Vegas Jail, where a search warrant was later issued in order to obtain a blood sample.

The report notes that Lynch was not cooperative or willing to comply with the search warrant and corrections officers had to use a restraint chair in order to force the blood draw. After completing the blood draw, the report notes that Lynch was booked for DUI and other related traffic offenses.

