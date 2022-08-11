Life is Beautiful hosting community cleanup in downtown Las Vegas on Aug. 20

Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas.
Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas.(Life Is Beautiful)
By Alan Squires
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:33 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Life is Beautiful needs your help to cleanup up downtown Las Vegas.

Festival organizers are teaming up with the city of Las Vegas for a community cleanup next weekend.

The gathering is happening next Saturday, Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The clean up areas include:

  • 6th & Fremont to 11th & Fremont
  • 6th & Ogden to 11th & Ogden
  • 6th & Carson to 11th & Carson

For more information and to sign up, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Neighbors in rural Henderson oppose Hindu temple
Marshawn Lynch booking photo
Marshawn Lynch accused of driving car with no front tire during Las Vegas DUI incident
Power pole generic
Power outage impacting gas availability on I-15 north
A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.
9-year-old pedestrian critically hurt in Henderson crash