Life is Beautiful hosting community cleanup in downtown Las Vegas on Aug. 20

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Life is Beautiful needs your help to cleanup up downtown Las Vegas.

Festival organizers are teaming up with the city of Las Vegas for a community cleanup next weekend.

The gathering is happening next Saturday, Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The clean up areas include:

6th & Fremont to 11th & Fremont

6th & Ogden to 11th & Ogden

6th & Carson to 11th & Carson

