Life is Beautiful hosting community cleanup in downtown Las Vegas on Aug. 20
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:33 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Life is Beautiful needs your help to cleanup up downtown Las Vegas.
Festival organizers are teaming up with the city of Las Vegas for a community cleanup next weekend.
The gathering is happening next Saturday, Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
The clean up areas include:
- 6th & Fremont to 11th & Fremont
- 6th & Ogden to 11th & Ogden
- 6th & Carson to 11th & Carson
