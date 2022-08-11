“Life for her as she’s known it, it’s no longer the same”: Family of Mirage shooting victim speaks out on recovery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Auctavia Milner, 29, is slowly on the road to recovery. Her mother, Niya Hughes, says she is no longer in critical condition and has undergone several surgeries after surviving a shooting at the Mirage Hotel & Casino last week.

“She is having nightmares, she is replaying it over and over and over, and now noises now scare her,” Hughes said.

Miner was one of three people shot inside of a hotel room. Her cousin, Billy Hemsley, is accused of fatally shooting her father, Acturius Milner, 49, after police say they were play-fighting.

Another friend was also injured but has since been discharged from the hospital.

Auctavia Milner, 29, is recovering after being shot inside a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip. (Niya Hughes)

“She has survivor’s guilt, she is so sorry that he is gone, why was I allowed to make it,” she said.

Hemsley has a lengthy criminal record and was accused of trying to kill Milner nearly 20 years ago.

“He is going to get his justice, what he did, he has to answer to, not only the justice system, but a higher power, he has to face God for what he’s done for the lives that he has altered, and the lives he has taken away,” Hughes said.

She says her daughter’s life will never be the same.

“There are children now without a father, the emotional toll that it has taken on Auctavia, to be awake and seeing the events play over and over,” she added.

They’ve set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

Hemsley is charged with murder and attempted murder. He’s scheduled to be in court in September.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.