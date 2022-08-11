Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspects accused of robbing 90-year-old man in walker

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who are accused of robbing a 90-year-old man in a walker.

According to Las Vegas police, on July 24, two unidentified suspects followed a man from a convenience store to a bus stop near Boulder Highway and South Nellis Boulevard. Police say the suspects then proceeded to throw the elderly man to the ground and stole his money.

Las Vegas police provided the below video of the suspects:

Anyone who recognizes these suspects or has any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Southeast Area Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8242. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.