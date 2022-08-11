Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspects accused of robbing 90-year-old man in walker

Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspects accused of robbing 90-year-old man in walker
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspects accused of robbing 90-year-old man in walker(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who are accused of robbing a 90-year-old man in a walker.

According to Las Vegas police, on July 24, two unidentified suspects followed a man from a convenience store to a bus stop near Boulder Highway and South Nellis Boulevard. Police say the suspects then proceeded to throw the elderly man to the ground and stole his money.

Las Vegas police provided the below video of the suspects:

Anyone who recognizes these suspects or has any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Southeast Area Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8242. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marshawn Lynch booking photo
Marshawn Lynch accused of driving car with no front tire during Las Vegas DUI incident
Dimitar Kolev
Las Vegas police arrest man accused of posing as health inspector to steal from businesses
Power pole generic
Power outage impacting gas availability on I-15 north
A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.
9-year-old pedestrian critically hurt in Henderson crash