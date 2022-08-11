Las Vegas police arrest man accused of posing as health inspector to steal from businesses

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man who they say is accused of posing as a health inspector in order to steal from businesses.

According to police, the man has been identified as Dimitar Kolev. He is accused of posing as a health inspector in order to steal from two fast food restaurants in the southwest valley on July 3.

Authorities said previously that in both cases, the suspect entered the businesses claiming to be a health inspector and convinced the employees to open their safe. After taking money from the safe, the suspect fled the area, Las Vegas police say.

During an interview with police, Kolev told officers that his father had recently kicked him out and cut him off financially. He told authorities that he had always followed the rules until his father cut him off and he “no longer wanted to play by the rules because he needed money and food to survive.”

Kolev told police that he picked the fast food locations because he “knew young kids worked there and they would be easily manipulated into opening the safe.”

According to the arrest report, Kolev told police that he went to Walmart prior to the incidents and bought himself a clipboard and made a check list on his personal computer in order to play the role of the health inspector.”

The man said that he knew he needed a badge so he used his “Private Investigators Licensing Board ID card” to gain access, and according to the arrest report, started laughing and stated to detectives that he couldn’t believe it worked.

Kolev told police that he had also practiced the scheme at three doughnut shops, one of which he was successful and was able to get away with $700 in cash.

When asked why he was doing this, Kolev reportedly told officers that, “Society is a mess, and he does not like how the system is set up. It is easier for him to steal from businesses than get a job and be a productive member of society.”

The man told authorities that he will “continue to commit crimes after he gets out of jail in order for him to survive,” according to the arrest report.

Kolev then told police that he is “subleasing” office space to individuals who are borderline homeless and he wants to bring them onboard his scheme. His goal, according to the arrest report, is to have 20 people involved by the end of the month.

Police wrote in the report that Kolev had no remorse and stated he does not feel badly for taking from the businesses.

