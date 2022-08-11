Las Vegas police accepting applications for youth ‘Explorer Program’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is now accepting applications for its Law Enforcement Explorer Program.

LVMPD says the program, now in its 44th year, allows teens to “share thoughts and ideas with others their age while exploring various law enforcement career paths.”

Explorers are able to learn booking and jail operations, crime scene investigative processes, how to take 911 calls and what it takes to be an officer on the street. There will be weekly meetings at LVMPD Headquarters, with teens being paired with mentors.

At the weekly meetings police say there will also be opportunities to learn valuable leadership and life skills, make new friends and interact with the public.

LVMPD says candidates, “must be between the ages of 16 and 20 and be of good moral character and willing to volunteer time in their community. Applicants will have to pass a police background investigation and may not have any felony convictions or extensive criminal history.”

