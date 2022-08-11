Grants to improve Nevada water quality made available

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection announced Thursday they have made $900,000 available for projects that protect and enhance water quality in the state of Nevada.

The grants are funded by the Environmental Protection Agency, and are open to the public, tribal governments, nonprofit organizations, and educational institutions throughout the state of Nevada.

A non-federal match of at least 50% of the project cost is required.

Projects eligible for funding include:

Water quality improvement projects

Implementation of Best Management Practices to protect water quality

Public education programs aimed at reducing nonpoint source water pollution

Identified projects from an approved watershed-based plan and/or Total Maximum Daily Load implementation plan

The grant application link can be found here. Applications are due by Sept. 23 at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.