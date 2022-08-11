Gov. Sisolak, Nevada health officials launch teen suicide prevention campaign

mental health generic
mental health generic(MGN)
By Lorraine Tosiek
Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The State of Nevada is launching a new campaign to help teens struggling with mental health issues -- and to prevent suicides.

The campaign helps connect teens throughout the state with resources to get the help they need.

A new website is now online for teens to take a free suicide risk assessment and to contact professionals for support -- or for immediate help in a mental health crisis.

Teens can also walk into clinics throughout the state to seek help.

The state says that Nevada has seen a growing trend of suicides among those 17 and under.

“Just as high school starts to ramp up and you’re about to enter the adult world, it was a lot of changes at once,” Wyland Gilmore, a high school senior, said. “It’s high school and a pandemic at the same time. It was a lot, and it can be a lot. That’s why we’re here. We want to be a hand you can reach out to.”

The $1.5 million campaign is a partnership with Hope Means Nevada, the state and other local health care organizations.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MONKEYPOX PATIENT - VOD - clipped version
Las Vegas man recovering from monkeypox speaks out
Las Vegas man recovering from Monkeypox speaks out
Las Vegas man recovering from monkeypox speaks out
Las Vegas baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation
Las Vegas baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation
MONKEYPOX LATEST - VOD - clipped version
Thousands more monkeypox doses arrive in Southern Nevada, patients express relief