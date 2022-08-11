Gov. Sisolak, Nevada health officials launch teen suicide prevention campaign

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The State of Nevada is launching a new campaign to help teens struggling with mental health issues -- and to prevent suicides.

The campaign helps connect teens throughout the state with resources to get the help they need.

A new website is now online for teens to take a free suicide risk assessment and to contact professionals for support -- or for immediate help in a mental health crisis.

Teens can also walk into clinics throughout the state to seek help.

The state says that Nevada has seen a growing trend of suicides among those 17 and under.

“Just as high school starts to ramp up and you’re about to enter the adult world, it was a lot of changes at once,” Wyland Gilmore, a high school senior, said. “It’s high school and a pandemic at the same time. It was a lot, and it can be a lot. That’s why we’re here. We want to be a hand you can reach out to.”

The $1.5 million campaign is a partnership with Hope Means Nevada, the state and other local health care organizations.

