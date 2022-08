LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights announced Thursday that goalie Robin Lehner will miss the entire 2022-2023 NHL season.

According to the team, Lehner will miss the season after it was determined that he will require hip surgery.

An exact timeline of his recovery is to be determined.

