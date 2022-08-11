Forecast Outlook- 8/11/2022

The humidity stays with us, providing plenty of moisture to kick off thunderstorms this week. The tradeoff is that temperatures will stay mild with highs holding in the double-digits.

We’re already seeing thunderstorms popping up over the higher elevations early this afternoon. With so much moisture in the atmosphere today, a Flood Watch is in effect for areas just outside the Las Vegas Valley through 10 p.m. Heavy downpours may lead to localized flash flooding. Along with the flooding risk, gusty wind and lightning are also possible around any thunderstorms that develop.

Friday will bring another opportunity for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. A lot of the activity will be focused over the higher elevations, but we can’t rule out some isolated storms around the Las Vegas Valley with a forecast high of 98°.

Scattered thunderstorms continue all the way through the middle of next week. The best chances will be during the afternoon hours with high temperatures holding in the mid to upper 90s throughout the week.

