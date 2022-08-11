Family speaks out about ‘Street Outlaws’ Ryan Fellows sudden death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cast member Ryan Fellows from Discovery television show ‘Street Outlaws’ died in a car crash while filming on set in Las Vegas.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” said son of Ryan Fellows, Josiah Fellows. “I thought I was in a nightmare because I was sleeping at the time, so I was just so shocked.”

“It was something that was really hard to wake up to,” said Elizabeth, wife of Ryan Fellows. “I honestly thought, not that this is a good thing to do, but I thought it was a joke.”

Wife and 18-year-old son Elizabeth and Josiah Fellows hoped and wished it was a dream when they got the call Ryan had been in an accident.

“It just hit me like a ton of bricks,” said Elizabeth. “Like, it is real.”

Ryan fellows was killed in a crash while filming for the show ‘Street Outlaws’ in Las Vegas Sunday morning.

Elizabeth received multiple calls from other cast members who explained to her what happened.

“He lost control a couple of times and then gained control and lost control and then at the very end he lost control and went into the desert and flipped and caught fire,” said Elizabeth.

Ryan and Elizabeth have been together since Elizabeth was 14 years old and have been married for almost 20 years.

“He has really given me everything I have wanted in life,” said Elizabeth.

Elizabeth said what she loved most about Ryan was his unconditional love and support for his family.

“He does anything for his family,” said Elizabeth.

“His priority was always us,” said Josiah. “Anything he was trying to do; he was looking out for us whenever he tried doing it.”

For Josiah, he plans to live out his father’s legacy

“I want to let him know that I will make him proud someday,” said Josiah. “About me becoming a man and me looking after the family.”

Elizabeth said the family is currently planning Ryan’s funeral that will be held at their local church in San Diego.

A link to the family’s GoFundMe can be found HERE.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.