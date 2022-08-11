Death penalty sought in fatal shootings in parking garages near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for two men accused in two fatal shootings in parking garages near the Las Vegas Strip.

Police say the two 20-year-old men, Jesani Carter and Jordan Ruby, shot and killed two people in two separate robberies on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities say the pair traveled from California to commit the crimes, which occurred in the parking garage at the Fashion Show Mall and and the garage at the Palace Station.

Police say Clarice Yamaguchi, 66, from Waipahu, HI, was shot and killed in the incident at the Fashion Show Mall during a struggle for her purse. Yamaguchi died from a gunshot wound to the neck and her death was ruled a homicide, the Clark County Coroner’s office said.

In the second incident, a man was shot and killed after he was robbed at gunpoint in the parking garage of the Palace Station. The victim was identified as Hyo Sup Um, 60.

Carter and Ruby are due in court for a pre-trial conference in late February 2023.

