Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas.

The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”

Two Nevada projects were chosen as part of the program:

The City of Las Vegas will receive $23.9 million for Stewart Avenue for a two-way cycle track (east of Eastern Avenue), sidewalk widening and obstruction removal to meet ADA accessibility guidelines, upgraded lighting, bus stop improvements, added landscaping, speed limit reduction and prediction technologies for cyclists and pedestrians near intersections. USDOT said the project will be redeveloped to serve underserved residents in the community.

The City of Fernley will receive $25 million for the Victory Project, which will complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50. The project will help with planning, environmental studied, engineering and construction.

“We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems to make them safer, more affordable, more accessible, and more sustainable,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this year we are supporting more projects than ever before.”

Projects were evaluated on safety, sustainability, quality of life, and economic competitiveness, USDOT said.

