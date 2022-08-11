Bicyclist injured after being hit by vehicle near Charleston, Nellis
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:54 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash involving a bicyclist and vehicle near Nellis and Charleston Wednesday night.
LVMPD says the cyclist was riding against oncoming traffic. The woman was taken to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries.
The southbound lanes on Nellis are closed from Mojave to Charleston while police investigate.
Police say to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
