Bicyclist injured after being hit by vehicle near Charleston, Nellis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash involving a bicyclist and vehicle near Nellis and Charleston Wednesday night.

LVMPD says the cyclist was riding against oncoming traffic. The woman was taken to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes on Nellis are closed from Mojave to Charleston while police investigate.

Police say to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.