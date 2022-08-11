Anne Heche crash now being investigated as felony, police say

Anne Heche arrives at the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards, Saturday, March 12,...
Anne Heche arrives at the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- Actress Anne Heche is now being investigated for felony DUI after crashing her car into a Los Angeles area home, which then caught on fire last week, according to police.

The initial investigation was for misdemeanor DUI, but results from a blood draw from Heche and word of an injury to someone inside the home have elevated the matter to a felony, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told CNN.

“Her blood showed signs of impairment and that is why it is now being investigated as a felony traffic collision,” Lee said.

A woman inside the home at the time of the crash suffered minor injures, but did seek medical attention, according to Lee.

“The blood draw results showed a presence of narcotics but additional testing is required to rule out any substances that were administered in the hospital,” Officer Annie Hernandez further elaborated.

Heche remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to a representative for the actress.

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is currently being treated at the Grossman Burn Center,” a spokesperson for Heche told CNN in a statement Monday.

Her representatives have not yet commented on the blood draw results.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Power pole generic
Power restored after outage impacts gas availability on I-15 north
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
LVMPD investigates deadly shooting near Cambridge, Sierra Vista
LVMPD investigates deadly shooting near Cambridge, Sierra Vista
A Jonesboro family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup.
VIDEO: Patriotic pup sings along with national anthem on TV