LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 9-year-old was critically hurt after a crash in Henderson Tuesday.

Henderson Police said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 9 near Coronado Center Drive and Siena Heights Drive.

The juvenile was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, HPD said. No other injuries were reported.

