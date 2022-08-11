1 dead in crash near Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was killed after a two-vehicle crash near Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. LVMPD said two sedans were involved. The driver in the black sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second car had a driver and a passenger that suffered minor injuries. LVMPD said they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

North and southbound Las Vegas Boulevard was closed from Elvis Presley Boulevard to Convention Center Drive for police investigation. The crash is under investigation.

