UNLV Athletics to air on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, FOX5′s new broadcast channel

UNLV Athletics will have a new home on television as FOX5 has launched the new Silver State...
UNLV Athletics will have a new home on television as FOX5 has launched the new Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN), the athletics department, Learfield and KVVU FOX5 announced Wednesday.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:30 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -UNLV Athletics will have a new home on television as FOX5 has launched the new Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN), the athletics department, Learfield and KVVU FOX5 announced today.

More than 100 Rebel contests across multiple sports programs over the course of the 2022-23 athletics seasons are being scheduled to be televised on the network, which is available over the air in Las Vegas on broadcast channel 5.2 as well as Cox channel 125 on cable. The selected telecasts that will be carried on SSSEN will be Mountain West Network broadcasts, originating from UNLV.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunities that this new outlet provides, showcasing all of our athletics programs, student-athletes and coaches on television,” UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper said. “Thank you to KVVU FOX5 Vice President and General Manager Michael Korr and UNLV Sports Properties/Learfield General Manager Dan Dolby for working to make this a reality.”

SSSEN is dedicated to local sports and action-packed content and this partnership is the first of its kind between UNLV and a local station.

“SSSEN continues what we at FOX5 have started, a commitment to deliver live, local Las Vegas content to our community,” Korr said. “Now with the addition of the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, we can expand our coverage on a platform dedicated to what this city loves, sports.”

The partnership will further put a spotlight on UNLV Athletics, expanding the accessibility of its sports programs that have not traditionally received exposure on broadcast television.

“UNLV Athletics is now able to expand its reach in the Las Vegas area, promoting our teams, athletes and their amazing accomplishments throughout the seasons,” Dolby said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

UNLV coach eager to take team to bowl game
UNLV coach hopes team will go to bowl game this year
Aaliyah Gayles receives a warm welcome at USC on July 14, 2022.
Las Vegas basketball star shot 10 times gets warm welcome at USC
UNLV Men's basketball welcomes 5 new transfer players.
UNLV Basketball welcomes new transfer players to campus
West girl's Aaliyah Gayles participates in the first half of the McDonald's All-American Girls...
Las Vegas’ Aaliyah Gayles, basketball star shot 10 times, signs letter of intent with USC