Reservations open for Martha Stewart’s first-ever Las Vegas restaurant

The Bedford by Martha Stewart
The Bedford by Martha Stewart
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:48 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Reservations have opened for Martha Stewart’s first-ever restaurant in Las Vegas.

Caesars Entertainment announced the lifestyle icon will open The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 13, the company says the restaurant will be will be open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The restaurant concept is designed to bring Stewart’s farmhouse in Bedford, NY to life, Caesars Entertainment said in a release. The Bedford will feature seasonal menus for dinner, weekend brunch and specialty holiday menus. The restaurant will also feature local vendors, including the Las Vegas Farmers Market.

“Our menu will be delicious, depicting the very same kinds of foods I serve my friends and family,” Stewart said. “The architecture and decoration of the spaces cleverly exemplify the beauty and atmosphere you might find at my beautiful farm in Bedford, New York. Dining at The Bedford will be immersive, fun, unexpected, and utterly delectable.”

Reservations can be made HERE.

