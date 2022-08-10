Nevada State Police car part of ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

Nevada State Police cruiser contest photo.
Nevada State Police cruiser contest photo.(Nevada State Police)
By Stacy Wimmer
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - You can help Nevada State Police win bragging rights in the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.

If NSP wins, state troopers also would be featured in the American Association of State Troopers yearly calendar.

The contest is held every year across the country. In 2020, NSP placed third and earned a spot in the yearly calendar.

Voting is open to everyone. To vote for NSP, click here.

