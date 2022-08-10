Nevada State Police car part of ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - You can help Nevada State Police win bragging rights in the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.

If NSP wins, state troopers also would be featured in the American Association of State Troopers yearly calendar.

The contest is held every year across the country. In 2020, NSP placed third and earned a spot in the yearly calendar.

Voting is open to everyone. To vote for NSP, click here.

Its that time of year again. Voting for America’s Best Looking State Police/Highway Patrol Cruiser. Top 12 get spots in the American Association of State Troopers yearly calendar. Here is this years entry. Voting ends 8/25. Click the link to vote! https://t.co/3t8DHYuXcW pic.twitter.com/xu18LqH5IT — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) August 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.