Nevada DMV offices to transition to appointment-only starting Aug. 15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is advising that it will transition to appointment-only starting next Monday.

According to a news release, the transition to an appointment-only business model will mean that most walk-ins at major metro offices will not be accepted.

The DMV says the changes are a result of sustained staff shortages and high customer demand. Officials say the changes will be implemented at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno.

To help compensate for the change, according to the DMV, four locations in Henderson and Las Vegas are adding a total of 4,000 new appointments per week.

DMV Deputy Director Tonya Laney says the Department needs the public’s cooperation and is once again urging customers to go “online, not in line.”

“We have seen an actual decrease in use of our online services at the same time we’re facing an ongoing staffing shortage,” Laney said. “The switch to appointments only is the best way to encourage Nevadans to go online while efficiently serving the customers who must come in.”

Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, only customers with an appointment will be served at the six metro locations Monday through Friday. Walk-ins will be accepted only for vehicle movement permits, license plate drop-offs, driver’s license reinstatements, past-due debts, kiosk transactions and vehicle inspections, according to the DMV.

The release notes that walk-in services on Saturdays will remain the same. Offices open on Saturdays will continue to issue return tickets for all transactions until they reach capacity.

