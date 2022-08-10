Las Vegas business owner speaks about destructive copper theft, to alert other business owners

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A thief hit Isaac Park’s business hard, back in the Spring, near Durango and Sahara. The thief didn’t get away with much, just a two-to-three-foot piece of copper pipe.

“Total damage, it would be around like $50,000,” said Park.

The dollar figure was so high because that piece of copper was a water pipe, and it led to Park’s business being flooded. The dollar amount includes lost business. Park had to close for two to three weeks for repairs.

Park owns Brighton Laboratory, which tests things like vitamins for clients to make sure what’s on the label is what’s in the product. Park had insurance but worried about the same thing happening again, so he upgraded security around the lab building. He had cameras installed and moved the water pipe behind a locked metal box. In July, his cameras picked up a man trying to break into the box. He cut a lock but could not get through a second lock. After the attempted theft, Park had the box welded shut for even more security. He also posted a flier of surveillance videos on the box, to warn other potential thieves they are being watched by cameras. The man seen on camera was checking utility boxes of other nearby businesses. Park says someone previously stole copper wire from some cable boxes.

Park told FOX5 he is speaking out to alert other businesses about these kinds of crimes, so they can take precautions to secure their properties.

“I don’t want to see any more victims in this area, in Las Vegas,” said Park.

Metro Police have a program that can help businesses and homeowners protect their properties. Metro says people can call their local area command and talk to a crime prevention specialist. That person can do an onsite inspection and make recommendations to help keep thieves away. There is no charge for that service.

Police also ask people to report any copper theft. They say that will help them track where crimes are happening to help stop them. The department recently set up a copper theft task force, which is made up of Metro, Henderson and North Las Vegas police departments.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.