Las Vegas apartment in east valley dealing with serious water damage from late-July storm

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A storm from late July is still impacting a number of tenants at an apartment complex on McLeod and Karen.

Water gushed out of ceilings, roofs caved in and collapsed in several apartments at Karen West Apartments. Different tenants took FOX5 inside their homes to show the destruction.

At least 10 units received some sort of water damage from the July 29 storm, according to the property manager.

“There’s water still up there right now from a week and a half ago,” a downstairs tenant Alexander pointed to above his bathtub. “Every day just drip, drip, drip.”

Alexander was given a hotel room to stay in, but on Tuesday was remaining at his apartment worried that if it rains more of his things will be ruined.

“If they want me to stay here then get out here and start doing something,” he said. “Start fixing something, because there’s no reason two weeks should have gone by and you’ve had construction workers looking at this place all the trash from all the damage is still sitting out front, and it looks like a warzone. It looks like a flood zone.”

FOX5 reached out to their property manager Home 365. Their chief operating officer told us over the phone that following the inspection it will take weeks or months to fix the damages inside some of the apartments. He said they’re working on making space at nearby properties they manage for the impacted residents at Karen West.

The COO said there will be a place for the impacted people to stay by the end of the week.

In the meantime, some of the people living there have holes in their ceilings and fear another storm passing through.

The property management company said August rent is covered for the impacted tenants.

This is a developing story.

