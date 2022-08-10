Here’s how you can get paid $1K to taste and rate Trader Joe’s fall foods

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Do you count down each year to the release of all food items? Here’s the perfect job for you.

Website FinanceBuzz says it wants to “help shoppers to get the best fall finds while spending less on groceries.” As a result, FinanceBuzz says it is searching for someone to taste and evaluate all the fall-inspired foods at Trader Joe’s.

The person will use their expertise to help give shoppers valuable recommendations. FinanceBuzz says that as the “official Pumpkin Spice Pundit” will the lucky winner will go on a shopping spree and eat their way through Trader Joe’s seasonal selections.

FinanceBuzz says the “Pumpkin Spice Pundit” will be paid $1,000 for their efforts and sent a $500 gift card to cover the cost of their shopping spree



You can view the full application here.

