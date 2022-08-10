Forecast Outlook 8/10/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The National Weather Service has extended our Flood Watch until Wednesday night as a deep moisture can fuel thunderstorms and keep the potential for flooding in the mix throughout the day today.

A few light showers are not out of the question this morning, but most of the activity will return throughout the afternoon & evening. Scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms with gusty wind return later today between 1pm & 6pm. The forecast high is 96° in Las Vegas for Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll hold onto the potential for additional storms Thursday and Friday afternoon. Daytime heating will generate showers and thunderstorms over the mountains with the possibility of drifting into the Las Vegas Valley. Highs stay in the mid to upper 90s Thursday and Friday. Saturday shower chances back off a bit before picking back up on Sunday. We’ll stay around 97 for weekend highs.

