College of Southern Nevada holding auditions for gospel choir

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Show off your pipes and praise, College of Southern Nevada is launching a 100-member gospel choir.

Auditions are taking place Friday, August 12th at the North Las Vegas campus and on August 17th at the Charleston campus. Auditions are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the student union ballroom.

The group hopes to perform at special events around the valley and state and says it will prioritize diversity.

The gospel choir is also looking for sponsors.

Virtual audition requests and questions can be sent here.

