41-year-old ‘Street Outlaws’ cast member dies in car crash while filming in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The TV show ‘Street Outlaws’ has been filming for several weeks on and off during the overnight hours around the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Highway 93 near Apex.

Street Outlaws confirmed that driver Ryan Fellows was killed in the crash.

A post on the show’s Facebook and Twitter said:

“The ‘Street Outlaws’ family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”

According to TMZ, Fellows was racing another driver in the 8th out of 9 races for the night when the crash happened.

TMZ said he was driving a gold Nissan 240z, and lost control and that is when Fellow’s vehicle rolled and caught fire.

A go fund me for the family said Fellows was an avid car enthusiast and was “admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him.”

We reached out to OSHA who said, “OSHA officials were dispatched to the site and have opened an inspection. No, we don’t give interviews about open investigations due to the statutory requirement that details of open/ongoing investigations remain confidential.”

We also spoke with the Nevada Department of Transportation who said, “NDOT provided a permit to the Street Outlaws TV show to allow for the closure of Las Vegas Blvd north of U.S. 93 during filming. We do not have additional information related to the crash at this time. Our thoughts are with the victim and his family.”

Fellows is survived by his wife Liz, and his children Josiah, who is 18, and Olivia who is 10.

