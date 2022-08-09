Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Las Vegas on Wednesday

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable with college presidents about reproductive rights at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, in Washington, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:34 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday.

According to a news release, Harris will visit Las Vegas to deliver remarks at the 2022 Constitutional Convention of the United Steelworkers.

An announcement says that following her remarks, Harris will meet with Nevada state legislators to discuss the fight for reproductive rights.

No additional information was provided.

