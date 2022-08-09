‘Street Outlaws’ show star dies while filming in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A street racing star died in a crash while filming in Las Vegas, according to police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 7 near North Las Vegas Boulevard and Harry Allen Power Plant. Street Outlaws confirmed that driver Ryan Fellows was killed in the crash.

According to TMZ, Fellows was racing another driver while filming. TMZ said a gold Nissan 240z lost control near the finish line, causing it to roll and catch fire.

Nevada OSHA confirmed they have opened an investigation into the crash but couldn’t provide additional details.

A GoFundMe for the family said Fellows, 41, was an avid car enthusiast and was “admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him.” The fundraiser said he is survived by his wife Liz, and his children Josiah, 18, and Olivia, 10.

