Southern Nevada home prices cool for 2nd straight month

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing market continues to cool off in Southern Nevada.

According to Las Vegas Realtors, home prices dropped for a second straight month in July. The average price for a home was $465,000, down 3.1% from June, but the price remains higher than at this point in 2021. It’s also down from the all-time high set in May at $482,000.

Las Vegas Realtors said fewer homes have been selling and more sellers are lowering their asking prices. Right now, according to Las Vegas Realtors, there is a 3-month supply of properties available around Southern Nevada.

“We’re definitely seeing a shift in the housing market,” LVR President Brandon Roberts said. “We haven’t seen prices slow down like this in several years. And we haven’t had this many homes available for sale since the summer of 2019. This is encouraging news for people looking to buy a home – although rising interest rates and today’s prices still present challenges for many potential buyers.”

Roberts said home prices are still four times higher than during the post-recession bottom in January 2012, when the median price for a single-family home was $118,000.

Median prices for townhomes and condos also decreased to $271,800, down 2.9% from June and down from the all time record, $285,000, set in May.

