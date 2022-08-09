Raiders pick up intensity as home preseason game approaches

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders had their first skirmish between players at training camp on Tuesday as Maxx Crosby briefly mixed it up with rookie offensive lineman Dylan Parham.

Tempers cooled and practice continued without any further issues. It’s another sign that the intensity continues to build as the regular season approaches.

The players have established a strong culture throughout the offseason and training camp and defensive backs coach Jason Simmons said you could see that in last week’s win against Jacksonville in the Hall of Fame Game.

“We’re trying to form an identity through our habits and that’s competing every play, that’s being physical every play and that’s communicating every play,” Simmons said. “I really saw that. This team is out here working in the sun, they’re working their behinds off. You can see we’re developing a callous. We want to be a smart, tough football team and I saw the beginnings and makings of that.”

On Sunday, the Raiders will play their first home preseason game as they take on Minnesota at Allegiant Stadium. Players and coaches alike are looking forward to playing in front of Raider Nation.

“That’s why we do it,” safety Duron Harmon said. “That’s why I joined this team. The coaches, the players, and the fans. The fans love their team. They love the Raiders and I’m excited to gout there and give my best and do everything I can to help this team win games so that the Raider fans can be happy.”

“Excited to be with our fans and Raider Nation in there and just see what that’s like during the course of a game,” head coach Josh McDaniels said. “I understand it’s a preseason game but I think our team is excited. We have a lot of guys who have never played in this stadium either. So our coaching staff, our team, our players, I think everyone is looking forward to this.”

McDaniels says he will use the 1:25 start time on Sunday for the players get a feel for the gameday routine.

“Kind of excited we have this at the 1:00, 1:25 time slot because that’s where most of our games will be so it helps us kind of simulate our preparation,” McDaniels said. “So we’re also going to use this for that. Then there’s a lot of logistical things you want to get out of the way, from getting to the stadium to where do I park to how early do I need to leave, all of those things that you are able to go through a dry run.”

The Raiders final three preseason games can be seen on FOX5. Our coverage begins Sunday at noon with an hour long special that will include sit down interviews, feature stories and position breakdowns.

