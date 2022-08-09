LVCVA approves funding for 2023 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium is shown during the second half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game between the...
Allegiant Stadium is shown during the second half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game between the AFC and the NFC, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. The AFC won 41-35. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:09 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NFL Pro Bowl looks like it’s heading back to Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday approved funding for the event to be held again in Las Vegas in 2023.

As part of the funding, the LVCVA approved up to $1,750,000 for the hosting fee associated with the Pro Bowl. The LVCVA’s agenda states it would be held in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, 2023.

The NFL held its 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas in January and the NFL Draft in April. Las Vegas is also set to host the Super Bowl in 2024.

