Las Vegas police investigate homicide Tuesday morning in central valley

Las Vegas police investigate homicide Tuesday morning in central valley
Las Vegas police investigate homicide Tuesday morning in central valley(Luis Marquez/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:18 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday morning in the central valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of W. Bonanza Road.

Authorities are expected to provide an update on the incident between 6:45 a.m.-7:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Slot Machines at Tin Lizzie
Should slot machines be allowed in strip clubs? Clark County leaders revisit 42-year-old rule
Atomic Range on Las Vegas Strip
Construction begins on Atomic Range golf entertainment experience on Las Vegas Strip
First day of school ‘smoother’ than last year in Clark County
First day of school ‘smoother’ than last year in Clark County
FILE - In this photo provided by the National Park Service, Mud Canyon Road is closed due to...
Death Valley route buried in floods closed for another week
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Southern Nevada home prices cool for 2nd straight month