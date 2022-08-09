Las Vegas police investigate 2 fatal pedestrian crashes Tuesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is investigating two separate fatal pedestrian crashes Tuesday morning.

The first crash happened around 4 a.m. near S. Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue. According to police, a pedestrian was hit by a car and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver stayed at the scene and impairment is not suspected.

Then, at 4:33 a.m. near W. Flamingo Road and Arville Street, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. They were taken to University Medical Center where they later died, LVMPD said. Police said the suspect fled the scene.

The identities of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified.

Police are looking for an older model white pickup truck in connection with the second crash. If you have any information about the crash, contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

